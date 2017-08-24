The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire today. (Photo: AP) Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for
 
India, All India

Ram Rahim Singh confirms his appearance in court tomorrow for rape case verdict

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 1:25 pm IST

Section 144 has been imposed in Punjab ahead of the final verdict of CBI over the 14 yr-old rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

High alert has been sounded in Ludhiana ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and public have been asked to maintain peace. (Photo: PTI)
 High alert has been sounded in Ludhiana ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and public have been asked to maintain peace. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has beefed up security and imposed Section 144 in the state in the wake of the verdict in a 14 year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In a tweet, Gurmeet confirmed that he will appear in court on Friday for hearing in the case.

High alert has been sounded in Ludhiana and ACP G Singh appealed to the public to maintain peace. He said strict action will be taken against those who try to create trouble.

Buses will not ply from depots in Bathinda, Budhlada, Sangrur and Barnala on Thursday and Friday.

Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case: Punjab govt imposes Sec 144 prior to CBI verdict tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's office has also issued a statement, mentioning that a complete ban has been issued on carrying of firearms until the situation normalises.

The chief minister has also ordered withdrawal of 1,000 police personnel from VVIP security for deployment on field to strengthen the security blanket in the state.

The Centre has sanctioned an additional 10 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.

A number of followers of Gurmeet have started congregating at Panchkula where a CBI court will pronounce its final verdict in the case on Friday.

Followers of Gurmeet said, "Our Guru can never do wrong, we support him. We will remain calm until the verdict comes."

Other follower extended his support to Gurmeet and said, "We are with Guru Ji, we have full faith in God that judgement will be in our favor."

Security forces in Haryana and Punjab have been taking out flag marches at many sensitive places. Haryana government has already clamped prohibitory orders in all its districts as a precautionary measure.

Police have set up barricades at several places in Punjab and Haryana, besides their common capital Chandigarh, where security has been further tightened ahead of the court verdict.

Heavy police force has also been deployed in Bathinda, which shares its border with Sirsa, where the Dera headquarters in Haryana.

The Dera head has had a run-in in the past with Sikh radicals, who had accused him of having allegedly dressed-up as the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 2007, following which Punjab had remained on boil for many days.

The Home department of the Union Territory, Chandigarh, has declared the cricket stadium in Sector-16, which was associated with early training days of legendary Kapil Dev and has hosted several domestic and international matches, as 'temporary jail' on August 25.

Officials have said the 'temporary jail' can be used to confine people suspected of creating law and order problem on Friday.

The CBI had registered the sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet in 2002 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged rape of two 'Sadhvis' (female followers) by him.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, section 144, dera sacha sauda, rape case
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 2 tipped for an October 5 launch

2

Mindfulness could help reduce how much you drink

3

Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for

4

Watch: Akshay still in 'toilet' mode as he shoots video for 'brother' Sidharth

5

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice during this festival held to worship Manasa, the serpent goddess, with the belief that she will fulfill the wishes of her devotees. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Deodhani festival in Gauhati

From etching Indian motifs on silk to crafting myriad designs on six yards, LFW day 2 and 3 see Indian aesthetics rule the ramp. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Sense and sensibility colour the ramp at LFW Winter/Festive 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham