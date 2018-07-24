The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018

India, All India

Centre to consider CBI probe in sexual exploitation of girls at Bihar shelter home

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 2:45 pm IST

Medical reports suggested that more than half of the 40 girls, lodged at the shelter home, may have been raped at some point of time.

Sexual exploitation of girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home was uncovered more than a month ago during its audit by a Mumbai-based social science institute. (Representational Image)
 Sexual exploitation of girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home was uncovered more than a month ago during its audit by a Mumbai-based social science institute. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said it would consider ordering a CBI probe if there is a recommendation from the state government into the alleged rape of inmates and murder of a girl at a government-funded shelter home at Muzaffarpur in Bihar. 

Opposition parties raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, with Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan demanding a CBI probe into such cases. 

Also Read: 40 rapes, girl killed and buried in Bihar shelter home; cops dig compound

In response, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it was a serious issue. "If there is a recommendation from the state government, then the Centre will consider ordering a CBI probe into the matter," Singh said during Zero Hour. 

Medical reports have suggested that more than half of the 40 girls, lodged at the shelter home, may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time, police had said earlier. 

The inmates of the shelter home have also alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, while several others were raped. Following the allegations, the Bihar Police has launched a probe and dug up the ground at the shelter home. 

Tags: bihar shelter home, rape, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

