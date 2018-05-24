The Asian Age | News

Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling 1 kg gold by hiding it in rectum

Published : May 24, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Wednesday.

During questioning, the passenger admitted that he had smuggled three kilograms gold valued at approximately Rs 93.32 lakh during his past visits. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi: A man was arrested at Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country about one kilogram gold by hiding it in his rectum.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 998 grams of gold, equivalent to Rs 31.04 lakh, which the passenger had concealed inside his rectum," a statement issued by the customs department on Thursday said. During questioning, the passenger admitted that he had smuggled three kilograms gold valued at approximately Rs 93.32 lakh during his past visits, it said.

"Thus, the passengers has been involved in illegal clearance of gold collectively weighing 3.9 kg, valued at approximately Rs 1.2 crore," the customs department said, adding the accused has been arrested and the gold seized.

