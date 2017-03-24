The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 24, 2017

India, All India

UP CM meets woman raped, 'forced to drink' acid onboard train

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

UP CM directed the police to arrest the accused and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for the 45-year-old woman.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi arrives at the Gandhi Ward of KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet a gangrape victim. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi arrives at the Gandhi Ward of KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet a gangrape victim. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited a gangrape and acid-attack survivor at a hospital here, who was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men onboard a train near here yesterday.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister directed the police to arrest the accused and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for the 45-year-old woman, who is being treated at the city's King George's Medical University.

The CM summoned ADG (Railways) Gopal Gupta and directed him to ensure that the accused are arrested.

The incident came to light when the woman got off the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express at Charbagh station here and gave a written complaint to the government railway police. She wrote the complaint as she could not speak.

As per the complaint, two persons forced her to drink acid around 10.30 AM yesterday, police said. This was fourth attack on the woman.

The two men had allegedly gangraped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009, 100 kilometres from Lucknow.

The woman works with Sheroes Hangout Cafe, an outlet run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow, and had gone home on March 10 as her daughter was taking class 10 examinations. She was returning yesterday when the incident took place.

In 2012, the woman was attacked with knife, in a serious attempt on her life, and in 2013 she was attacked with acid, police sources said.

Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi also visited the victim and assured all help for her.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh ordered action against three "insensitive" women constables who were taking selifies in the hospital near the victim's bed.

The photographs of the three women constables, sitting next to the bed of the victim and taking selfies went viral on the social media.

Tags: yogi adityanath, rape victim, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

