Indian killed in Kansas: US assures justice, asserts 'America a nation of immigrants'

ANI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 1:10 pm IST

‘We have reached out to Indian consular officials to offer full support as they assist the victims,’ the US Embassy said in a statement.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed by a gunman in a Kansas bar.
New Delhi: The United States Embassy on Friday strongly condemned the shooting in Kansas resulting in the tragic death of an Indian engineer, and assured that justice will be delivered and the federal authorities are investigating the case.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kuchibhotla. We share their grief, and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured. We have reached out to Indian consular officials to offer full support as they assist the victims," the Embassy said in a statement.

Read: 'Get out of my country!' Navy veteran shoots dead Indian immigrant in US bar

Expressing full faith in the US legal authorities for bringing the case to justice, the Embassy further informed that the shooter is expected to be prosecuted for the crime.

Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson stated that the United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live.

"U.S. authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognize that justice is small consolation to families in grief," she added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured that India would undertake all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the former to Hyderabad.

"We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderabad, she said in a tweet.

Swaraj spoke to the father and brother of Kuchibhotla and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. We will provide all help and assistance to the bereaved family." Sushma tweeted.

MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup further informed that they will be in touch with the local police officials to ascertain more details of the incident and monitor follow-up action.

"The deceased and the injured persons are from Hyderabad and Warangal, and have been working at Garmin in Olathe (Kansas)," Swarup said.

According to local US media, the gunman, Adam Purinton, 51 who is a Navy veteran, was arrested after he allegedly blasted off several rounds of fire on Thursday.

The Police say Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at GPS maker Garmin International and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani.

