The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  South Afric players celebrate fall of Indian wicket (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India bowled out for 187
 
India, All India

'Padmaavat' issue: Mob pelts stones at school bus with children in Gurgaon

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2018, 8:10 pm IST

A Haryana Roadways bus was also set on fire near village Bhondsi in Gurgaon by Karni Sena activists.

Several younger children were seen crying in a mobile phone video, frightened as they crouched on the bus floor with their hands covering their mouth. (Photo: AN)
 Several younger children were seen crying in a mobile phone video, frightened as they crouched on the bus floor with their hands covering their mouth. (Photo: AN)

Gurgaon: Despite prohibitory orders, hundreds of Shree Rajput Karni Sena supporters blocked traffic at the Khidki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway as they protested against the release of controversial film 'Padmaavat'.

Protests took a violent turn after protestors attacked a school bus carrying children. Protesters threw stones at a bus of GD Goenka School near Bhondsi in Sohna, breaking its windows, according to a report in NDTV.

Students from Classes 2 to 12 were in the bus, along with teachers and staff.

Several younger children were seen crying in a mobile phone video, frightened as they crouched on the bus floor with their hands covering their mouth.

Students and teachers were seen hiding behind the seats to protect themselves from the stones being hurled by the protesters. The school bus was right behind a state-run bus which was torched by the protesters.

The teachers and staff complained that the police could not help them as the protesters did not care.

"There were policemen, but no one was listening to them. The protesters didn't care," a teacher was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Haryana Roadways bus was set on fire near village Bhondsi in Gurgaon allegedly by protesting activists of Karni Sena, officials said.

Some of the protesters even damaged toll booths and vehicles, police said. They assembled at toll plaza at 11:30 am and stalled the movement of vehicles for half an hour, an official said.

Traffic was normalised after the police dispersed them, he said adding the protesters raised slogans against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, there was no loss of life in the incidents, officials added.

The police said that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed but denied that bars and pubs in the city had been ordered to remain closed.

The Gurgaon administration had on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders till Sunday to maintain law and order in view of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena threatening to target theatres against the scheduled release of Padmaavat on Thursday.

There are over 40 multiplexes and cinema halls in Gurgaon.

"Following imposition of section 144, there is prohibition on the presence of people carrying firearms and other articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards within 200 meters radius of cinema halls and multiplexes from January 23 to January 28," Singh said.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all- India release of 'Padmaavat' and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat - all ruled by the BJP - prohibiting exhibition of the film.

Tags: sanjay leela bhansali, padmaavat, padmaavat protests, rajput karni sena, school bus
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

2

Apple makes HomePod available for sale, to start at $349

3

Smartphones result in decreasing self- esteem, happiness: Study

4

Video: Man spills entire champagne worth £30,000 on floor of nightclub

5

Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham