The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 PM IST

India, All India

Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police over 'arson' by cop

ANI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 9:26 pm IST

The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
  Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports that after the passage of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the State Assembly, the state police, without any prior caution, resorted to beating, arresting and damaging private property in order to disperse a large number of people gathered at landmark places in Chennai in support of Jallikattu.

It has taken a serious view of the unprovoked police excesses and has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chennai Police Commissioner calling for reports in the matter within two weeks.

The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.

“Visuals on television news channels as well as videos on social media show that police set on fire huts, autos, motor cycles, vegetable shops on streets and other properties in streets in Chennai. Bleeding students ran for their life. Police even entered into the houses and started beating people indiscriminately. The police blocked the major routes leading to Marina Beach as well as Chennai city,” the Commission observed.

The people of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, had been conducting protests over a week demanding conducting of 'Jallikattu', a sport associated with 'Pongal' festival reflecting Tamil culture.

Tags: national human rights commission, jallikattu, jallikattu protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham