↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Shatrughan Sinha shames BJP again, defends Lalu in fodder scam case

Published : Dec 23, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 2:38 pm IST

Sinha in a tweet expressed hope that the 'hero of the masses' will get the 'most desired and deserving justice' in the fodder scam case.

Earlier this year, Sinha had lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Earlier this year, Sinha had lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and ex-Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's fate is to be decided on Saturday, as a special CBI court is scheduled to give its verdict on a fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

While Lalu requested his supporters and party workers to maintain peace earlier on Saturday, he received solidarity from rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Despite BJP and RJD being political rivals, Sinha in a tweet expressed hope that the "hero of the masses" will get the "most desired and deserving justice" in the fodder scam case.

"Hope wish & pray that the friend of the nation, hero of masses & favorite of downtrodden, one & only one Lalu Yadav gets the most desired & deserving justice. Satyamev Jayate??!!. God Bless!," the veteran actor tweeted.

Earlier this year, Sinha had lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

"Hon'ble Sir! Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!," he had tweeted, 'Sir' a clear reference to Modi, though he did not name anyone.

