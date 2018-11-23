The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd T20: Hosts in trouble, Indian bowlers in top form
 
India, All India

2 youth killed after bike rams into divider on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

Delhi police in their investigation ruled out that the victims were performing stunts.

The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)
 The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two men were killed after they fell off the newly-constructed Signature Bridge in Delhi after their sports bike rammed into a divider on Friday morning, police said.

Initially, it was suspected that the victims were performing stunts. However, police in their investigation has ruled out that angle.

One of the victims has been identified as Dr Satya Vijay Shankaran, about 23 years old. He is a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand and was interning in Hindu Rao Hospital.

This is the first such accident on the Signature Bridge since its inauguration. 

The Signature Bridge is is India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4.

"Being a left turn, the possibility that they were performing stunts has been ruled out", a senior police officer said.

Police were informed about it at 8.40 am following which they rushed to the spot, he said.

The two were coming from the northeast Delhi and were probably heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla, the officer said.

The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said.

The bike was found on the bridge and both riders fell down the bridge, he said. Both the injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

Based on the registration number of the motorcycle, police is trying to establish the identity of the victims, the officer said.

Once the bodies have been identified, they will be sent for post-mortem.

Tags: bike accident, delhi bikers killed, delhi signature bridge, signature bridge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham