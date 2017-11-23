Four J&K dads write to Malala Yousafzai for sons’ justice

Yousafzai might not be aware that Mr Abdullah the then CM and also the head of unified headquarters of the security forces.

Srinagar: Four fathers whose sons were killed in security forces’ actions during the summer 2010 unrest in the Valley have written to Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate from Pakistan, to seek justice.

Calling themselves “survivors of the truth and justice”, Ashraf Mattoo, Farooq Ahmed Wani, Abdul Qayoom and Sheikh Farooq, in a letter to Yousafzai, have said that they are the parents of children killed during “people’s uprising” in Kashmir in 2010 when Omar Abdullah was the chief minister of the State.

“Through news reports we got to know that you met Mr Abdullah in an event at St. Antony’s College in Oxford. Mr Abdullah in one of his tweets mentioned that he asked you to click a photograph with him. We were deeply saddened to hear this,” the letter says.

It also states that Ms Yousafzai might not be aware that Mr Abdullah the then CM and also the head of unified headquarters of the security forces and, hence, “bears responsibility for the killings of innocent people.”