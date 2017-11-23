The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, All India

26/11 attacks mastermind Saeed's release order reflects Pak's 'duplicity' on terrorism

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 10:13 am IST

Saeed's release may also coincide with the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which at least 166 people were killed.

Banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January. (Photo: File | AP)
 Banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's release order by a Pakistani judicial body shows how Pakistan is "hoodwinking" the international community on the issue of terrorism, government sources said on Wednesday.

It is also reflective of Islamabad's "duplicity" in tackling terrorism, they said and asked Pakistan to "walk the talk" on its assurances to the international community over dismantling terror infrastructure and not allowing its soil to be used for terror acts.

The sharp reaction came within hours of the Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court ordering Saeed's release on the expiry of his 30-day house arrest which is going to expire in a couple of days.

Saeed's release may also coincide with the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which at least 166 people were killed.

Read: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed set to walk free after court order

"The release order only shows that Pakistan provides free space to terrorists to indulge in acts against other countries. And in case of Saeed, a designated terrorist, it also shows how Pakistan is hoodwinking the international community on the issue of terrorism," a source said.

Pakistan keeps giving assurances to the international community that it is making all efforts to tackle terrorism but it never implements its assurances in reality and this (Saeed) is one example, another source asserted.

The banned JuD head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January.

"The government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case," said the Pakistani board which was headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan.

Saeed may walk out free in a couple of days if the government does not detain him in any other case.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to re-investigate the Mumbai terror attacks case and also demanded trial of Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided to Islamabad.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attacks.

Saeed was put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by court in 2009.

Ten LeT militants killed 166 people and wounded hundreds in Mumbai in November, 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught.

Kasab was executed after a court found him guilty and handed down death sentence.

Tags: hafiz saeed, jamaat-ud-dawa, pakistani judicial body, international community of terrorism, lashkar-e-taiba, mumbai terror attacks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how the Uber data breach happened

2

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

3

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

4

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

5

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham