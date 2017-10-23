Rahul Gandhi calls GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', BJP says Cong 'Dramebaaz' party

Rahul also targeted Modi over his claims of growing ties with China and called on people to stop using China-made products.

Gandhinagar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar on Monday, mocked the central government, saying GST is 'Gabbar Singh Tax' not Goods and Services Tax.

Asking the Central Government to make reforms in the GST, Rahul said: "The Congress wanted to implement the Goods and Service Tax. But the PM Modi-led government at the Centre has imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax."

“GST is Congress' brainchild; we told BJP not to introduce five slabs,” Rahul said, adding that his party asked the government to test GST before roll-out.

Rahul also slammed the BJP-led Gujarat government and said, “Every section of Gujarat's society is part of a movement, because since past 22 years government was not of people but of 5-10 industrialists”.

Rahul then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims of growing ties with China and called on the people to stop using China-made products.

"From our press cameras to our cell phones, everything holds the tag 'Made in China'. Every time you click your phone's button to take a selfie, a youth in China gets employment," he said.

"Modiji communicates his 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation, but today, I want to tell him the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the people of Gujarat," Rahul Gandhi said, taking a potshot at the prime minister's monthly radio address to the nation.

Rahul further said, "Around 30 lakh youth are unemployed in our nation. 30,000 of them step out in hunt of a job each day. But the Modi government can only provide jobs to 450."

Rahul also accused the Gujarat government of nurturing the industrialists and exploiting the farmers, citing "only the loans of rich people get waived here, not of the poor farmers."

"Where is Nano?" Gandhi asked Modi, adding, "You provided Rs. 33,000 crore to Tata. And you used farmers' lands, their electricity, their water. Where are the Nano cars built from that amount?"

Taking a dig at the Gujarat government over the recent allegations of offering money to a protest leader, Gandhi said, "Just like the British rulers, the Modi-government tried to subdue the voice of Gujarat, the state where legends like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived. However, now they are so scared, that they want to buy the voice of these people."

'Congress Dramebaaz party no 1'

Commenting on the remarks of the Congress vice-president, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress is "Dramebaaz party number one".

On the other hand, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Rahul is a “frustrated” man.

He was replying to a question about Rahul's criticism of Modi and the government's policies during his recent three-day tour of Gujarat.

"Rahul Gandhi has become frustrated. His family's three generations have ruled this nation for decades and we are in power for the last three years. If there are problems in this country, then who is responsible - who ruled for decades, or who are those in power for the last three years?" Pradhan said.

He further said the Congress is being envious of the development work that is being done by Prime Minister Modi in the country.

"A lot of development has happened in Gujarat during the last 20 years and the Congress is jealous because of that development work. Congress didn't do anything and only befooled people. I can only say that may god give wisdom to envious people," Pradhan said.

Due to the ensuing assembly elections, Gujarat has been witnessing high voltage political activities these days.

While the ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in Gujarat, Gandhi is heading his party's poll campaign in Gujarat, eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP.