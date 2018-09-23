The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala nun told to stay away from church duties for protests against bishop

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 5:46 pm IST

Sister Lucy Kalapura claimed she was informed orally by the Mother Superior that she should keep away from any church-related duties.

Five nuns had protested near the Kerala High Court at Kochi for 13 days, demanding the arrest of the bishop who was accused of repeatedly raping a nun. (Photo: File)
 Five nuns had protested near the Kerala High Court at Kochi for 13 days, demanding the arrest of the bishop who was accused of repeatedly raping a nun. (Photo: File)

Wayanad: A nun belonging to the Syro Malabar Catholic church alleged she was asked to keep away from church duties after she participated in a protest by nuns in Kochi demanding the arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who returned here Sunday morning from Kochi, claimed she was informed orally by the Mother Superior that she should keep away from holding catechism classes, conducting prayers and other church-related duties.

"No written orders were given to me. I was only informed orally by the Mother Superior not to participate in any church-related activities," the sister told PTI. 

The church could not be contacted for comments. 

Five nuns had protested near the Kerala High Court at Kochi for 13 days, demanding the arrest of the bishop who was accused of repeatedly raping a nun. There was support for the protest from various quarters and Sister Lucy had also expressed her solidarity. 

The clergyman, who temporarily relinquished his administrative responsibilities as Jalandhar Bishop, was arrested Saturday after three days of intense grilling by the Kerala Police. 

The nun said no explanation was given to her for the decision and the restraint message from the vicar was conveyed to her through the Mother Superior. 

According to media reports, the Mananthavady diocese had recommended disciplinary action against Sister Lucy three months ago for allegedly posting some statements against the church on social media, for purchasing a car through a loan and not wearing the nun's attire at a public function. 

However, Sister Lucy denied the charges, saying the restraint order against her was only for participating in the protests at Kochi. 

"I feel saddened that I have been asked to stay away from church duties. I had conducted holy mass till last Sunday. I got a lot of support from people of the congregation. I have done no wrong nor said anything against the church. No reason has been given for the decision," she said, adding she would be happy if the church clarified where she had erred. 

Indulekha Joseph, one of the leaders of the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation movement, alleged it was an attempt to silence the voices of protest against any form of unjust activities within the church.

Tags: sister lucy kalapura, kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mullakal
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad

MOST POPULAR

1

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

2

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

3

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

4

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

5

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham