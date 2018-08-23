The Asian Age | News

India committed to 'domestic efforts' for Kerala as nations queue up to help

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 8:50 am IST

MEA says, 'Contributions to PM, CM relief fund from NRIs, PIOs, international entities such as foundations would be welcome.'

Southern Naval Command personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district of Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India has denied accepting any help from foreign governments that are pledging financial assistance to flood-hit Kerala.

A number of countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Maldives extended aid for Kerala and have announced their willingness help rebuild the state that has been devastated due to floods triggered by torrential rains.

While declining to accept international assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs in its statement on Wednesday conveyed that the Government of India deeply appreciates offers from foreign nations to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods in Kerala.

"In line with existing policy, the government of India is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

"Contributions to PM relief fund and CM relief fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would be welcome," the statement said.

The UAE has offered Rs 700 crore, Qatar has pledged Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of Rs 35 lakh.

According to official data, three million Indians live and work in the UAE, out of which 80 per cent are from Kerala.

The government in Kerala is understood to be unhappy over the Centre's decision not to accept donations from foreign governments for flood relief operations in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the hurdles in receiving the aid being offered by the UAE.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Thailand's ambassador to India Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi said the Centre has informed his country that it will not accept overseas donations. "Informally informed with regret that GOI is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you the people of Bharat," the Thai envoy tweeted.

The Centre is telling foreign governments that it was carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the floods in Kerala and is capable of meeting the requirements on its own.

The floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, have killed over 237 since August 8.

