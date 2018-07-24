The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Triple Talaq meant to save lives of cheating women, says SP leader Riyaz Ahmed

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 8:38 pm IST

Ahmed said that in case man finds his wife cheating on him, he doesn't have to kill her and can give triple talaq, thus sparing her life.

'Shariat says Talaq should be given in three stages. Whereas, triple talaq has been kept as an option for times like if, for example, you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her. So to save a life, this was introduced,' Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Shariat says Talaq should be given in three stages. Whereas, triple talaq has been kept as an option for times like if, for example, you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her. So to save a life, this was introduced,' Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)

Bareilly: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Riyaz Ahmed on Monday said that while Shariat laws say that Talaq should be given in three stages, the instant Triple Talaq was meant to save the lives of cheating women.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said that in case a man ever finds his wife having an extra-marital affair, he does not have to kill her and can get rid of her via triple talaq, thus sparing her life.

"Shariat says Talaq should be given in three stages. Whereas, triple talaq has been kept as an option for times like if, for example, you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her. So to save a life, this was introduced," Ahmed said.

In a shocking statement, he further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not actually care about Muslim women and were only playing politics with the Triple Talaq issue.

"If they actually care about the downtrodden Muslim women, then they should reserve eight per cent seats for Muslim women in the upcoming Women Reservation Bill," Ahmed said.

Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 (Triple Talaq Bill) in the Lok Sabha, which passed it on December 28, 2017.

However, the bill is yet to get clearance from the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: sp, triple talaq, shariat laws, pm modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

