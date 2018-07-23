Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Alwar mob killing, calls it brutal 'New India'

Rahul Gandhi cited report that police allegedly took 3 hours to take victim to hospital as they took tea-break enroute.

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that humanity has been replaced with hatred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutal 'New India'. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP government following reports that the Rajasthan police allegedly took three hours to take Alwar mob victim to the hospital as they took a tea-break enroute and also thrashed him at the police station.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said that humanity has been replaced with hatred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutal “New India” citing a media report.

Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away.



Why?



They took a tea-break enroute.



This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die. https://t.co/sNdzX6eVSU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2018

Read: Cops took cows to shelter, had tea before taking Alwar victim to hospital

28-year-old Akbar Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, and his friend were allegedly attacked on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when they were taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Also Read: Want justice: Father of man lynched in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling

A profusely bleeding Akbar was taken to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.