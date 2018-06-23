The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Rahul Gandhi requests special approval for Kailash visit

Published : Jun 23, 2018, 12:24 am IST
The deadline for the registration process to visit had bstarted on February 20 and ended on March 20.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Even as the deadline for the registration to visit Kailash Mansarovar is over, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has reportedly sought special permission to undertake the pilgrimage.

Mount Kailash is considered to be sacred  in four religions: Hinduism, Buddhism, Bön (Tibetan religion) and Jainism.

It may be recalled during the Karnataka elections, Mr Gandhi had a mid-air scare when his flight developed a snag. After the pilot managed to land the flight safely, the Congress president had gone on record saying in a public rally that during the mid-air scare he had prayed if he survived, he would visit Mansarovar.

The deadline for the registration process to visit had bstarted on February 20 and ended on March 20. The yatra which commenced on June 8 wiill continue till September 8.

During the rally, when Mr Gandhi has spoken of his wish to take the pilgrimage for the divine intervention, BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Mr Gandhi of indulging in “gimmickry” to influence the Karnataka voters.

However, when asked about the details and plans of Mr Gandhi’s proposed move to seek “special permission” to visit Kailsah Mansarovar, the party merely said that “its in process”.

It was further revealed that Mr Gandhi has also expressed his desire to take on the arduous trek, braving freezing temperatures, rugged terrain, dangerous trails and high altitudes to reach the pilgrimage.

Mr Gandhi’s “wish” to trek to Kailash Mansaro-var was also being viewed as an extension of  his temple run which had begun during the Gujarat elections. It also may be recalled in 2015, Mr Gandhi had trekked to Kedarnath shrine.

