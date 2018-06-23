Pulled out of alliance as Jammu, Ladakh interests were ignored, says Amit Shah

The BJP chief said that despite several efforts the goal of equal development was not achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a rally in Jammu to mark "historic martyrdom anniversary" of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, days after his party withdrew support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

His public address is significant as he spoke on the evolving political situation in the state following the party's withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government on Tuesday.

Speaking on the decision to opt out of the alliance, Amit Shah said, "There's no point for the BJP to stay in power if the goal of equal development in Jammu and Kashmir is not achieved. The Modi government made several efforts but partiality towards Jammu and Ladakh continued. That's when we decided that we should rather protest in opposition."

Further speaking on discrimination towards Jammu, Shah said, “Several financial packages were sent by the Modi government. These packages also included a Rs 60,000 crore package. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here over a dozen times. But Jammu and Ladakh continued to be ignored. So we decided to quit the government."

He also alleged that the PDP did not allocate land for AIIMS in Jammu despite the Centre approving the project.

He attacked both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), saying, "We had allotted Rs 40 crore for the development of Pashmina and Rs 45 crore for Pampore haat. The two families from NC and PDP ruled J&K for three generations but never did anything for Pashmina or Pampore haat."

Earlier in the day, the BJP president reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for the Lok Sabha election due next year. He was also accorded a rousing reception with party's youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house.

(With inputs from agencies)