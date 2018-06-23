The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

India, All India

Pak bars Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria from entering Gurudwara Panja Sahib

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

Ajay Bisaria had to return despite having obtained all necessary permissions for the visit to Gurudwara in advance.

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was accompanied by his wife, was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Facebook Screengrab/ Ajay Bisaria)
 India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was accompanied by his wife, was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Facebook Screengrab/ Ajay Bisaria)

New Delhi/Islamabad: India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday.

Indian officials said Bisaria, who was accompanied by his wife, had to return to Islamabad despite having obtained all necessary permissions for the visit to the Gurudwara in advance.

India has taken up the issue with the Pakistan’s foreign ministry

The incident comes barely two months after Pakistani authorities prevented Indian High Commission officials from performing basic consular and protocol duties for Sikh pilgrims who had visited Pakistan from India to celebrate Baisakhi.

"The team could not meet the pilgrims on their arrival at Wagah Railway Station on April 12. Similarly, it was denied entry into Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14, for a scheduled meeting with pilgrims there. The High Commission was thus prevented from performing basic consular and protocol duties for Indian citizens," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said then.

On April 14, High Commissioner Bisaria, who was to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib at the invitation of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman, was suddenly asked to return while en route to the shrine, for unspecified "security" reasons.

High Commissioner Bisaria was compelled to return without meeting the visiting group.

Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year.

On Friday, Pakistan had said that it had issued visas to over 300 Sikh pilgrims from India to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore from 21-30 June 2018.

Tags: islamabad, india's high commissioner to pakistan, ajay bisaria, gurudwara panja sahib, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

2

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

3

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

4

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

5

Did you see it? Google maps has dinosaurs roaming on it

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham