India is a synthesis of cultures: Sushma Swaraj

Published : Jun 23, 2017, 2:14 am IST
The minister also spoke about the ancient cultural and religious linkages that bound India with south-east Asia.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with the Vietnamese ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh (right) and others during a photo session after delivering an address on Asean-India partnership in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In what is being seen as a clear message by the government, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj told diplomats and other guests from south-east Asian countries on Thursday that India is “after all, a celebration of a grand synthesis of cultures, religions and languages of people belonging to different communities, who are bound into an inseparable whole by a civilisational consciousness and cohesiveness”.

This comes in the wake of concerns and doubts raised by Opposition parties on secularism and other issues during the current term of the Modi government.

In what is also being seen as an interesting comment in the backdrop of increasing Chinese military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific, Ms Swaraj also said India has been working with Asean (the grouping of south-east Asian countries) “towards evolving regional security architecture in the Asia Pacific that hinges on emphasising the peaceful settlement of disputes, finding collaborative solutions to emerging and non-traditional challenges, and support for the centrality of Asean”.

In a keynote address on India’s ties with Asean at a function in New Delhi organised by foreign policy thinktank RIS, Ms. Swaraj said, “By working together to transcend their differences, Asean member states have become a unique example of how different nations can come together to weave a shared vision. In this sense, the Idea of Asean echoes India’s Unity in Diversity. India is, after all, a celebration of a grand synthesis of cultures, religions and languages of people belonging to different communities, who are bound into an inseparable whole by a civilisational consciousness and cohesiveness.”

On the issue of Indo-Asean regional security architecture, Ms Swaraj said, “India has been working with Asean towards evolving regional security architecture in the Asia Pacific that hinges on emphasising the peaceful settlement of disputes, finding collaborative solutions to emerging and non-traditional challenges, and support for the centrality of Asean. Enhancing Maritime Cooperation and Security has been an area of focus for both Asean & India.” It may be recalled that China has maritime territorial disputes with a few Asean countries.

The minister also spoke about the ancient cultural and religious linkages that bound India with south-east Asia. “From the ancient period upto the 12th century, Hinduism as a way of life permeated South East Asia,” she said.

Thailand incorporates significant elements from Hinduism in its architecture, arts, sculpture dance, drama and literature. The Cham temple complex of My Son Wat in Vietnam is dedicated to Bhadreshvara , an incarnation of the Lord Shiva. The magnificent Angkor Vat in Cambodia was originally built as a Hindu temple dedicated to the Lord Vishnu,” Ms. Swaraj said.

“The Vat Phou temple in Lao PDR, Ananda temple in Bagan, Myanmar and the Borobudur Buddhist temple in Indonesia are examples of the influence of Hindu architectural principles. The various forms of Ramayana prevalent in the region, be it Ramakien in Thailand, Pha Lak Pha Lam in Laos, Yama Zatddaw in Myanmar, Kakawin Ramayana in Indonesia or Hikayat Seri Rama in Malaysia, bear testimony to our historical connect,” she added. 

