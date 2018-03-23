The Asian Age | News

Anna Hazare to begin indefinite hunger strike against Centre for Lokpal today

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 8:53 am IST

Social activist Anna Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.

The venue of Anna Hazare's protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Centre in Delhi from Friday, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The venue of his protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

This time, however, his target is expected to be the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

Hazare previously has accused the Union government of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place.

"Anna will first visit the Rajghat and then come to the Ram Lila Maidan, where he will go an indefinite strike," said an aide of Hazare.

The day, March 23, has been chosen on purpose as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on this day by the British, the aide said.

A core committee meeting of Hazare's trusted aides and representatives of farmers' organisations took place at the New Maharashtra Sadan on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Hazare took a round of the Ram Lila Maidan, where the organisers claimed that thousands of people will attend the protest that will begin from Friday.

The 2011 anti-graft agitation by Hazare, which aimed at the increasing corruption cases that had surfaced during the UPA rule, had received the support of millions of people across the country.

Some of the main organisers behind that anti-corruption movement later formed the Aam Aadmi Party, which now governs Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of Hazare's key aides.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg.

Hazare and his supporters will first visit the Rajghat and then they will march to Shaheedi Park and then to Ram Lila Maidan.

Tags: anna hazare, anna hazare indefinite hunger strike, ram lila maidan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

