The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

India, All India

Two get life term in Ajmer blast case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 3:13 am IST

Three people were killed and 17 others injured in a blast in Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah in Ajmer on October 11.

Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Devendra Gupta being produced in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
 Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Devendra Gupta being produced in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: A special NIA court in Jaipur has awarded life sentence to Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh in the Ajmer Dargah blast case.

They were convicted under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC, 3 / 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Three people were killed and 17 others injured in a blast in Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah in Ajmer on October 11. On March 8, the court had convicted Hindu right-wing activists Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel along with Sunil Joshi, but reserved the judgement on quantum of sentence. On Wednesday, they were given life sentence together with collective fine of `38,000.

The court found them guilty of involvement in terrorist activities and provoking religious sentiments. Bhavesh was declared guilty of planting bomb while Gupta was pronounced guilty of criminal conspiracy and planning the blast. The court said that Gupta was active in the blast conspiracy and to ensure the blast provided mobile SIM that acts as time device.

The third convict in this case, Sunil Joshi, is already dead. He was shot dead on December 29, 2007, when he was walking back to his hideout in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The NIA court had acquitted key accused Swami Aseemanand and six others whereas three  have been declared absconding.

Meanwhile, the court has asked the NIA director-general to submit a final report by March 28 because it found that the earlier report against Sadhvi Pragya Singh, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, Samander, Jayanti Bhai and two other accused Ramesh Gohil and Amit was not as per law.

Tags: devendra gupta, bhavesh patel, ajmer dargah blast
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

2

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

3

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

4

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

5

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham