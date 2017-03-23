The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, All India

Rule of law a must, Yogi tells UP police in surprise visit; 100 cops suspended so far

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 3:00 pm IST

Adityanath, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round this morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a meeting with police officers at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a meeting with police officers at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow to check general preparedness and said the rule of law will be established in the state.

Yogi, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round of the premises this morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise.

"I have come here to inspect as to how the rule of law is enforced in the state and gauge the morale of the police, and see what effective action can be taken in this regard," the chief minister told news persons.

"The rule of law will be established in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for peoples' welfare," he said.

Yogi also enquired about the working of the police force from the officials present there and inspected the crime branch and cyber cell of the state police.

Cautioning that this was not his last inspection but only a beginning, he exuded confidence that an improvement will be seen at all levels.

Seeking to send a strong message that laxity in enforcing law and order will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh police has suspended over 100 policemen since the new government led by Yogi Adityanath assumed office.

Most of these suspensions were in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Noida. In Lucknow, seven inspectors have been suspended.

The crackdown followed directives issued by DGP Javeed Ahmed a few days back to identify the "black sheep" among the policemen.

PRO UP Police, Rahul Srivastava, said, "More than 100 policemen, mostly constables, have been suspended as per the directives of the DGP to identify the black sheep and take exemplary action against them."

The directive was issued to all the Superintendents of Police through video conferencing by the state police chief and Principal Secretary (Home) Debashish Panda hours after Yogi Adityanath assumed office.

Without mincing words, the Chief Minister had also yesterday directed officials to maintain punctuality and hygiene.

During his visit to the annexe building, where the CM's office is located, he was annoyed to see stains of paan and paan masala all over and directed the staff not to chew tobacco or consume masala while on duty.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up elections, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

2

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

3

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha goes from goofy to sexy in Noor's Gulabi 2.0 song

4

Indonesia: About 50 farmers cement feet to protest factory

5

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham