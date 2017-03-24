The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

India, All India

Mecca Masjid blast: Aseemanand granted bail by Hyderabad court

ANI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 8:35 pm IST

At least, nine people were killed and 58 injured when an IED exploded inside the Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007.

Right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: PTI)
 Right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Thursday granted bail to Swami Aseemanand in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.

At least, nine people were killed and 58 injured when an IED exploded inside the Mecca Masjid here on May 18, 2007.

Earlier in March, Aseemanand was acquitted by a special National Investigation Court (NIA) in connection with the 2007 Ajmer blast case.

Aseemanand was accused in the Ajmer blast case as per the NIA's chargesheet filed in 2007.

Aseemanand is an accused in several other cases including the explosion in the same year on the Samjhauta Express train which led to the death of 70 passengers on the train running between India and Pakistan.

He was jailed in 2010 after allegedly admitting to his involvement in the terror attack on the train.

Tags: 2007 mecca masjid blast, swami aseemanand, bail
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

