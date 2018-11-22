The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Reasons given by Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolving J&K House

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 8:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 8:22 am IST

Malik dissolved Assembly considering four main aspects, including 'horse-trading' and 'impossibility' of forming stable govt.

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. (Photo: PTI | File)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly with immediate effect considering four main aspects, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies", the Raj Bhavan said in a statement Wednesday night.

The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

In a statement later, the Raj Bhavan said, "The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources." Citing the main reasons in four points, the statement said, "The impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly; whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like minded parties. The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government."

"Reports of extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government. Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process," it said. The third reason cited is "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of majority".

It added, "The fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation."

"The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the state and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed," it added.

Tags: j&k governor, satya pal malik, j&k assembly dissolved
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

2

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

3

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

4

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

5

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham