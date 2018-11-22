The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Dare you to prove NC acted at behest of Pak: Omar Abdullah to Ram Madhav

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

'Dare you to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA, IB and CBI to aid you. So have the guts to place evidence in public domain,' he said.

The National Conference leader also said that it was an 'open challenge to Madhav and the BJP' to prove his claims. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The National Conference leader also said that it was an 'open challenge to Madhav and the BJP' to prove his claims. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi/Srinagar: Amid speculations over who will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly objected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav's allegation that an alliance with the rival People's Democratic Party (PDP) was formed "on instructions from across the border".

Madhav was reacting over Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and on the alliance formed between NC, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and the Congress.

The former Chief Minister dared Madhav to either “prove his allegations or apologise", adding that the BJP leader had agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at his command.

"I dare you to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA and IB at your command and CBI too is your parrot. So have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise," Omar Abdullah said. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhav said, "The PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government."

Also read: NC-PDP alliance in J&K formed 'on instructions from across border': Ram Madhav

Omar Abdullah asked Ram Madhav to not practice "shoot and scoot politics".

 

 

His comment sparked off retaliation with Madhav saying Abdullah should just "take it in his stride". He added that he was "not questioning Omar Abdullah's patriotism at all".

"But the sudden love between NC and PDP and the hurry to form government leads to many suspicions and political comments," he added.

 

 

Omar Abdullah retaliated stating that "misplaced attempts at humour" would not work. 

"You have claimed my party (National Conference) has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of urban local body polls at Pakistan's behest in public domain." he said. 

The National Conference leader also said that it was an "open challenge to Madhav and the BJP" to prove his claims.

 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: omar abdullah, ram madhav, nc-pdp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

2

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

3

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

4

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

5

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham