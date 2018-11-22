BJP MP: Aligarh Muslim University is a ‘seminary for terrorists’

Gautam said that even in such a serious matter, AMU authorities had “downplayed” the issue and dismissed it as a routine incident.

Lucknow: BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, has said that the Aligarh Muslim University was being run by a ‘Taliban mentality’ and has become a ‘seminary for terrorists’.

The BJP MP made these accusations in a letter sent to the AMU vice- chancellor after the posters of a play to be staged on campus showed India’s map without Jammu and Kashmir.

He said how Kashmir cannot be shown as an integral part of India. He further stated that the VC only has the habit of forming inquiry committees and takes no action.

“If they had taken a strict action against students, who spoke against the government and ministers, then things would have been different,” he pointed out.

The MP said that the vice-chancellor’s silence on such important issues was giving boost to the unlawful activities on campus.

He said that when AMU research scholar turned- Hizbul terrorist was killed by security forces in Jammu, AMU students mourned his death instead of being relieved at the death of a terrorist. “These kinds of incidents prove that the AMU does not wish to move ahead with the nation,” he wrote.

Mr Gautam also pointed out that whenever he had spoken of educational issues, the AMU authorities dismiss them on the plea of rules.

“However, when I have talked about the illegal activities in the university, the officials maintain a silence. People tell me that there are unsavory things happening in the university every day,” he said in his letter.