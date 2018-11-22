The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP: Aligarh Muslim University is a ‘seminary for terrorists’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 7:06 am IST

Gautam said that even in such a serious matter, AMU authorities had “downplayed” the issue and dismissed it as a routine incident.

Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: File)
 Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, has said that the Aligarh Muslim University was being run by a ‘Taliban mentality’ and has become a ‘seminary for terrorists’.

The BJP MP made these accusations in a letter sent to the AMU vice- chancellor after the posters of a play to be staged on campus showed India’s map without Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Gautam said that even in such a serious matter, AMU authorities had “downplayed” the issue and dismissed it as a routine incident.

 He said how Kashmir cannot be shown as an integral part of India. He further stated that the VC only has the habit of forming inquiry committees and takes no action.

“If they had taken a strict action against students, who spoke against the government and ministers, then things would have been different,” he pointed out.

The MP said that the vice-chancellor’s silence on such important issues was giving boost to the unlawful activities on campus.

He said that when AMU research scholar turned- Hizbul terrorist was killed by security forces in Jammu, AMU students mourned his death instead of being relieved at the death of a terrorist. “These kinds of incidents prove that the AMU does not wish to move ahead with the nation,” he wrote.

Mr Gautam also pointed out that whenever he had spoken of educational issues, the AMU authorities dismiss them on the plea of rules.

“However, when I have talked about the illegal activities in the university, the officials maintain a silence. People tell me that there are unsavory things happening in the university every day,” he said in his letter.

Tags: aligarh muslim university, satish gautam

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

2

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

3

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

4

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

5

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham