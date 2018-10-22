The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, All India

In bribery case against its special director, CBI arrests its senior official

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 5:27 pm IST

CBI arrests its Dy SP Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Devender Kumar, who was earlier investigation officer in case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on charges of forgery in recording statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in case. (Photo: File)
 Devender Kumar, who was earlier investigation officer in case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on charges of forgery in recording statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director and second-in-command Rakesh Asthana, officials said on Monday.

Kumar, who was earlier the investigation officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case, they said.

It is alleged that a statement of Sana was purportedly recorded on September 26, 2018, by the investigating team headed by Asthana, but it emerged in the CBI probe that on that given day the businessman was in Hyderabad, they claimed.

In his statement, Sana had purportedly said that he had in June this year discussed his case with Telugu Desam Party's Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh who, after speaking to the CBI Director, had assured him that he would not be summoned again. "From June onwards, I was not called by the CBI. I was under the impression that investigation against me is complete," he is believed to have said.

The CBI has now alleged that Kumar had fabricated this statement as an "afterthought...to corroborate the baseless allegations made by Asthana against CBI Director Alok Verma to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commissioner)", they claimed. They said the agency was also looking into the alleged role of other members of the special investigation team headed by Asthana.



Asthana, who was booked by the agency on bribery charges in an unprecedented action, had complained against CBI Director Verma on August 24, 2018 that he had taken bribe of Rs 2 crore from Sana to give him relief in the matter.

Tags: cbi, devender kumar, rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

