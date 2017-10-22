Rajasthan: Withdraw bill that protects govt officials from media probe, says Cong

Rajasthan Govt passed a bill protecting all public servants in Rajasthan from being investigated for on-duty action without prior sanction.

New Delhi : Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the ordinance passed by the state government protecting government officials from media probe must be withdrawn.

"You need to understand the hidden meaning behind this bill. While at the onset, this looks like a bill that has been passed to protect bureaucrats and officials, such is not the case. Furthermore, by censoring the media, the reason for the ordinance can be further ascertained. I think there is still scope for the government to withdraw the bill," Gehlot said.

Alleging Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Home Minister Rajnath Singh of interfering in the investigation process, Gehlot claimed that innocent lives were being troubled with the introduction of this ordinance, adding that there may be a delay in investigation.

"With the passing of this ordinance, filing an FIR would need government approval. When has the government approved such things? This is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) move to counter those opposing them," he said.

The Rajasthan Government has passed an ordinance protecting both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in Rajasthan from being investigated for on-duty action without prior sanction.

According to the ordinance, 180 days of immunity is provided to the officers. If no decision is taken on the sanction after the stipulated period, the sanction will be automatically granted.

The ordinance is an amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and also restricts publishing name, address, photograph, and family details of public servants.