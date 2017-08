UP hospital tragedy: Yogi directs FIR against BRD college principal, 5 others

UP Chief Secretary submitted a report to CM on deaths of 72 children earlier in August due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply.

72 children died earlier in August due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply at a hospital in Gorakhpur. (Photo: File)

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar on Tuesday submitted a report compiled by the four-member inquiry panel on the death of dozens of children in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister has directed to file a case against the principal of the BRD Hospital and five others on the matter.

On August 18, the Allahabad High Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Government and asked to specify the cause of deaths of children at the BRD Medical College.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court questioned the state government while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in regard with the Gorakhpur tragedy in which at least 30 kids died in 48 hours at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College's Nehru Hospital on August 10 and 11.

Activist and advocate Dr Nutan Thakur said PIL would be heard before the bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Daya Shankar Tiwari.

Thakur further said the PIL asserts that the state government and its agencies have been trying to defend the entire incident by negating the facts emerging in media about deaths taking place due to oxygen failure, which gives a message that they are trying to hide facts and shield certain guilty persons.

The PIL seeks judicial enquiry in the matter so that the true facts emerge and guilty do not remain unpunished. It also prays for issuing directions to the state government so that such incidents do not happen again.

The PIL further seeks complete enforcement of the previous High Court order about complete ban of private practice by government doctors.