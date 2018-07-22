The Asian Age | News

Rahul to chair first Congress Working Committee meeting as president today

Published : Jul 22, 2018, 10:11 am IST
The new CWC will meet to discuss the party’s strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha and the current political situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi has already indicated that Congress will be working together with other opposition parties to take on Narendra Modi government in 2019 general elections. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Today Rahul Gandhi will be chairing his first meeting of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) after becoming party chief in December last year. This meeting comes after joint opposition lost no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi has already indicated that Congress will be working together with other opposition parties to take on Narendra Modi government in 2019 general elections. The new CWC will meet to discuss the party’s strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha and the current political situation in the country. 

The meeting will also be attended by All India Congress Committee secretaries, members of the central election committee, office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party, heads of various departments. 

Rahul Gandhi, on July 17 revamped the CWC in which veterans like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge were retained. 

Veterans like Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde were dropped. 
The new CWC team includes 23 regular members, 19 permanent invitees, and 9 special invitees. 

All former Congress chief ministers like Ashok Gehlot, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah have also been invited to the meet.

