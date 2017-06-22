The Asian Age | News

Mumbai: Farmers protest against land acquisition by Defence; 4 cops injured

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 1:40 pm IST

Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thane (Maharashtra): Farmers protesting land acquisition for a proposed airport at Nevali set vehicles on fire and clashed with police today, leaving four policemen injured. 

The agitated farmers also blocked a busy road in the area by throwing burning tyres on it, a police official said.

The state government had some years back started acquiring land in the area to set up the proposed airport which the farmers have been opposing. 

However, their protest turned violent today as the farmers started agitating simultaneously at several places near Nevali, located about 50 kms away from adjoining Mumbai. 

The angry protesters also clashed with police and pelted security personnel with stones when they tried to control the situation, the police official said. 

Three police officers and a constable sustained injuries in the clash, he said. 

Policemen also fired plastic bullets at the protesters to disperse them, police said. 

The protesters blocked the Kalyan-Haji Malang road in the area by throwing burning tyres and wooden blocks on it. They also torched a police van, three trucks, two bikes and a tempo in the area, the official said. 

Senior police and revenue officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. 

The aggrieved farmers had earlier this month approached the Bombay High Court with a bunch of petitions challenging acquisition of over 1,600 acre land by the Ministry of Defence for an airport requisitioned during World War II. 

According to the petitions, the land was requisitioned by the government through an order passed by the then Thane collector in February 1943, under the Defence of India Rules. 

The petitions have challenged the validity of the requisition order.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

