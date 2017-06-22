The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017

India, All India

Gorkhaland protest: Suo motto FIR lodged against GJM chief

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 3:20 pm IST

Suo motto FIR has been also been lodged against Gurung’s wife, GJM supporters under sections 302 and 120B.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung (Photo: PTI)
Darjeeling: A fresh suo motto FIR has been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha and other party supporters under sections 302 and 120B.

The GJM announced an indefinite strike encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars protesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike was called even after the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts.

The protestors are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills.

Later, Gurung claimed that the West Bengal Police are illegally entering their supporters' houses and torturing them and also accused them of killing two of his supporters.

He said that GJM would further strengthen their agitation.

Mamata Banerjee tore into the GJM supporters and said that they are not listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was "illegal."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in West Bengal's Darjeeling by sending more troops to help restore normalcy as the state government has not yet submitted its report on the situation.

Tags: gjm protests, gorkhaland, bimal gurung, darjeeling unrest
Location: India, West Bengal

