The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:48 PM IST

India, All India

Take care of our children: Nipah virus-affected Kerala nurse in death note

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 22, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 2:12 pm IST

The Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on the demise of Lini Puthussery. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/@PinarayiVijayan)
 Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on the demise of Lini Puthussery. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/@PinarayiVijayan)

Thiruvananthapuram: Lini Puthussery (31), a nurse at the Perambara hospital who died on Monday after possibly getting exposed to the deadly virus while treating Nipah virus infected patients, could not even get a chance to bid adieu to her loved ones.

"I am almost on my way, take care of our children..." Lini had scribbled in a note for her husband.

She was cremated quickly on Monday so the infection wouldn't spread.

Lini had two little children.

Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran condoled her death and shared the final letter, which she wrote to her husband, on Facebook.

“Saji Chetta, I am almost on my way. I don't think I will be able to see you. Sorry. Take care of our children properly. Take them with you to the gulf. They shouldn't be alone like our father. Lots of love..." she wrote in the heartfelt note.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook, “The loss of Lini, who had sacrificed her life for nursing a patient, is a grief for all of us. Lini’s sacrifice is incomparable. It is painful that Lini met with this tragedy while she was sincerely doing her duty. We, the people of the state, share the pain and loss of Lini’s family, friends and colleagues.”

According to a report in The Times of India, United Nurses Association (UNA) state vice president Suneesh AP said that Lini had passed away in her line of duty and that the government should step in to offer help to the family.

"UNA representatives will visit the house of Lina soon and would provide our support. The government too should provide aid to the family,” he added.

The Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kerala.

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja Teacher said, “As of now, we have test results of 18 samples. 12 of them have been tested positive for Nipah virus. 10 of them have already died. 2 of them are in critical condition. No new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans. The natural host of the virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.

Also Read: Nipah virus is fatal, it is carried to humans by fruit bats

No vaccine has been developed for the disease and there has not been much research into it. The best that can be done is to ensure that patients wear face masks and maintain proper hygiene measures.

Tags: niv outbreak, nipah virus, k k shailaja teacher
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

2

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

3

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

4

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

5

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham