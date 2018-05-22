The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 4 girls injured as Army opens fire on stone-pelters protesting over Iftar party

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2018, 7:20 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:19 am IST

The Army's 12 Sector officials said that they have no knowledge about the incident.

The police sources said that the Army jawans opened “aerial fire” when some “miscreants” hurled stones at them in Shopian’s Dreed Kalipora village. (Representational image)
 The police sources said that the Army jawans opened “aerial fire” when some “miscreants” hurled stones at them in Shopian’s Dreed Kalipora village. (Representational image)

Srinagar: Four girls –two of them siblings- were injured when the Army troops opened fire on protesters in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district late Monday evening.

The police sources said that the Army jawans opened “aerial fire” when some “miscreants” hurled stones at them in Shopian’s Dreed Kalipora village. The reports said that the Army had invited the local elders and other prominent villagers to an Iftar party but the village Auquaf committee had advised it not to hold any such event in view of the anger among the local residents over the recent killings in the security forces action, the locals told the police.

However, the Army ignored the advice and went ahead with hosting the Iftar party at a local mosque. As the word about it spread, groups of youth took to the streets chanting pro-freedom slogans and then allegedly hurled stones at soldiers.

The Army, the witnesses said, opened fire injuring four girls. Two of them  identified as Aqsa Jan and Shobi Jan have been brought to a Srinagar hospital. The other two injured girls -Shakira Akhter Aafi Jan- are siblings, the reports said.

The police said that the soldiers of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles had gone to participate in the Iftar party held at the Jamia Masjid in Dreed Kalipora. But while the Iftar party was underway, some “miscreants” started protesting and allegedly hurled stones at the soldiers. The police also said that while withdrawing from the area the Army jawans fired some rifles shots in the air during which four girls were hit. “All the four and stable and one of them has been discharged from hospital since", the police said.

The incident comes days after the Centre announced a conditional ceasefire in J&K by halting operations against separatist militants during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the Army said that keeping up with the spirit of the holy month of Ramazan, it organised an Iftaar party for the locals of Bijbehera, Bunera and Arizal in south Kashmir which was attended by the local youth, prominent businessmen, surrendered militants and leaders of the region. “Namaz was offered collectively by the locals and the Army personnel which was followed by an interactive session with the awaam (masses). The party culminated with dinner for all after ending the day's fast with dates and juice. The locals expressed their gratitude towards the Army for organising the event and welcomed such gestures in the future,” a statement issued by it here said.

A report from Shopian said that the angry mob also ransacked a stall set up by the Army outside the main mosque in Dreed Kalipora for the Iftar party.

A defence spokesman here said that the details of the reported incident are being collected. The Army's 12 Sector officials said that they have no knowledge about the incident.

Tags: army jawans, iftar party, stone pelting
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham