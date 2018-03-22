The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

ISI giving terror training to Sikh youth in Pakistan: Govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 2:19 am IST

The home ministry shared this information with the Estimates Committee of Parliament which is headed by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

The home ministry also informed the panel that use of the Internet by terror groups in radicalising the youth was a big security challenge for the security agencies.
 The home ministry also informed the panel that use of the Internet by terror groups in radicalising the youth was a big security challenge for the security agencies.

New Delhi: Pakistani’s intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), continues to train the Sikh youth to revive militancy in Punjab and was even instigating members of the community settled in other countries like Canada by spreading false and provocative propaganda.

The home ministry shared this information with the Estimates Committee of Parliament which is headed by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. The ministry also informed the panel that use of the Internet by terror groups in radicalising the youth was a big security challenge for the security agencies.

The committee’s report which was tabled in Parliament recently mentions how ISI was pressurising commanders of Punjab terror groups to intensify their activities not just in the state but in other parts of the country also. It states how ISI facilities in Pakistan were being used to train Punjab militants and how the Pak agency was trying to rope in criminals, drug smugglers and unemployed youth to increase terror activities.

Sikh youths based or settled in Europe, the US and Canada are also being misguided and instigated against India with false and malicious propaganda, but the situation is being watched closely by the Central and state agencies and they are taking lawful action as and when required.

On the issue of new challenges which have emerged as a threat to internal security, the ministry, in a note furnished to the committee, voiced concern over radicalisation of youths by the terrorist groups through the misuse of Internet and social media.

“The problem is further accentuated by the fact that the terror groups have started using secure social media platforms and proxy servers etc. to avoid detection by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

According to the home ministry, terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Indian Mujahideen and others like Simi and Al-Unmah continue to focus on increasing their terror activities in the country.

Tags: inter services intelligence, home ministry, sikh youth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

2

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

3

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

4

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

5

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham