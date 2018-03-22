ISI giving terror training to Sikh youth in Pakistan: Govt

The home ministry shared this information with the Estimates Committee of Parliament which is headed by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

The home ministry also informed the panel that use of the Internet by terror groups in radicalising the youth was a big security challenge for the security agencies.

New Delhi: Pakistani’s intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), continues to train the Sikh youth to revive militancy in Punjab and was even instigating members of the community settled in other countries like Canada by spreading false and provocative propaganda.

The committee’s report which was tabled in Parliament recently mentions how ISI was pressurising commanders of Punjab terror groups to intensify their activities not just in the state but in other parts of the country also. It states how ISI facilities in Pakistan were being used to train Punjab militants and how the Pak agency was trying to rope in criminals, drug smugglers and unemployed youth to increase terror activities.

Sikh youths based or settled in Europe, the US and Canada are also being misguided and instigated against India with false and malicious propaganda, but the situation is being watched closely by the Central and state agencies and they are taking lawful action as and when required.

On the issue of new challenges which have emerged as a threat to internal security, the ministry, in a note furnished to the committee, voiced concern over radicalisation of youths by the terrorist groups through the misuse of Internet and social media.

“The problem is further accentuated by the fact that the terror groups have started using secure social media platforms and proxy servers etc. to avoid detection by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

According to the home ministry, terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Indian Mujahideen and others like Simi and Al-Unmah continue to focus on increasing their terror activities in the country.