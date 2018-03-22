Cambridge Analytica behind Rahul's 'Gabbar Singh Tax', implies I-T minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Congress used services of 'disgraced' firm, Cambridge Analytica during 2017 Gujarat polls.

New Delhi: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the data breach by Cambridge Analytica continued for the second day on Thursday. Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today alleged that the Congress used the services of “disgraced” firm, Cambridge Analytica during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Talking to NDTV, the Union minister implied that the Congress came up with the viral catch phrases “Gabbar Singh Tax” and “Vikas Gone Crazy” with the help of the data analysis firm.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The company (Cambridge Analytica) is known for aggressive fake news, below standard campaign. Do I need to record before you the language of Rahul Gandhi, Gabbar Singh Tax and the whole social media campaign?"

Reacting to Ravi Shankar Prasad’s allegation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Hitler had an associate called Goebbels, Modiji has an associate called Ravi Shankar Prasad. BJP Govt has become a manufacturer of fake news. Sabse bade data chor macha rahe hain sabse zyada shor (The biggest data thieves are making loud noises).”

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of "inventing" stories on the Congress' involvement with Cambridge Analytica to divert attention from the controversy following External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement on the killing of 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul.

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday blamed each other after it emerged that the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica - a London-based data firm accused of accessing data of millions of Facebook users to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016 - could have links to electoral process in India.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress had been in touch with the firm.

The Union Minister also warned of action against Facebook, if need be.