Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

India, All India

Help Indian workers held captive in Saudi, Swaraj tells enjoy to Saudi

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 8:19 am IST
KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to Swaraj seeking her help to rescue 29 migrant workers from Telangana held in captivity by a company in Saudi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Soon after Telangana IT and NRI affairs minister KT Rama Rao sought Sushma Swaraj's intervention in rescuing 29 Telangana workers from Saudi company captivity, the External Affairs Minister has asked the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Javed, to initiate action for their release.

"Javed - Plz help the Indian workers and send a report to me and Mr. K T Rama Rao," she tweeted.

Rao wrote a letter to Swaraj seeking her help to rescue 29 migrant workers from Telangana held in captivity by a company in Saudi Arabia.

In the letter, Rao said that the workers, employed by Al-Hajry, were held in captivity at Al-Hassa in Saudi Arabia for the last 12 days without any food or basic amenities.

"However, in the meantime the said company has taken all the 29 employees into their custody and is holding them captive in a room at Allsafaniya Kouqt, Bodar, city Kanji, Saudi Arabia, denying them food / water or medicines and other basic amenities for the last 12 days," Rao said.

He said that when the workers requested for leave to visit home town the company not only demanded $50,000 but refused to provide the expenses for travel.

The workers also approached labour court and subsequently 'Amir Court' for Justice. The Amir Court issued directions to the employer company to bear all expenses and send the said 29 employees to their native places within three days.

Rao said he was contacted by Boragalla Shekhar, a resident of Kamareddy district in Telangana who informed him about the plight he and 28 others were suffering. He also provided Swaraj with the telephone numbers of Shekhar.

He also requested Swaraj to take up the matter with the Saudi Arabia government to ensure that all the 29 workers are safely released and repatriated to India.

Tags: telangana, saudi arabia, sushma swaraj, kt rama rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

