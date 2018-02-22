The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

China, Pak agents of illegal immigration in Northeast: Bipin Rawat

ANI
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 9:02 am IST

Rawat also said, the Centre is seriously contemplating to address issues in the Northeast with its Act East Policy to encourage development.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made the statement while addressing the 'North East Region of India Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit,' in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made the statement while addressing the 'North East Region of India Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit,' in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that Pakistan and China are behind illegal immigration in the Northeast.

He made this statement while addressing the 'North East Region of India Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit,' in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Migration from Bangladesh is due to two reasons. One, they are running out of space. Large areas get flooded during the monsoon and they have constricted area sto stay. So, people will continue coming into our place," the Army chief said.

He added, "The other issue is a planned immigration that is taking place because of our western neighbour (Pakistan). They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over through proxy warfare. This proxy game is being played very well by our western neighbour and supported by our northern neighbour (China).

Read: Will receive Pak infiltrators to bury them 2.5 ft below ground: Bipin Rawat

He said we need to understand the problem in the Northeast.

"Is it identity problem? Is it a problem of development? Is it a problem of security? Or, is it a problem with the demography that is happening right now? I think it is all-encompassing and we will have to look at it holistically," the Army chief said.

He also said that the Centre is seriously contemplating to address issues in the Northeast with its Act East Policy and looking at development from Central perspective.

"Development is the main issue and identifying the population of this area (Northeast) with the population of mainland becomes important. The Centre is looking at Northeast with right perspective and time will not be far when we will be able to amalgamate this region and with development will take control of people of this region," said the Army chief.

Also Read: Terrorist bases in Pak aiming to revive insurgency in J&K: Rawat

Maintaining that it was difficult to change the population dynamics of the Northeast, General Rawat said, "There is a party called AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front). They have grown in a faster time-frame than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When we talk of Jan Sangh with two MPs and where they have reached, AIUDF is moving at a faster pace in the state of Assam."

The AIUDF is a political party active in the Indian state of Assam. It is the champion of Muslims in Assam.

The Army chief said, "We have to live with the people of the region, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or sex. If we understand that then we will be able to live together happily. We will have more trouble in segregating people."

Talking about Arunachal Pradesh, he said, "Arunachalis speak pure Hindi so amalgamating them with us is not a problem."

China claims parts of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.  

Tags: bipin rawat, illegal immigration, act east policy, bjp, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

2

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

3

Study finds drinking coffee is liked to longer life

4

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

5

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham