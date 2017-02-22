The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

India, All India

Web firms: Can’t stop uploading of sexual content

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 12:29 am IST

the contents can be removed if there is a nodal agency to receive complaints.

It is not possible to prevent sexual content from being uploaded to the Internet, but it is possible to remove them within few days of uploading, search engines informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Representational image)
 It is not possible to prevent sexual content from being uploaded to the Internet, but it is possible to remove them within few days of uploading, search engines informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Representational image)

New Delhi: It is not possible to prevent sexual content from being uploaded to the Internet, but it is possible to remove them within few days of uploading, search engines informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

On February 1, the court had asked search engines like Google, Microsoft and Yahoo, as well as social media networks like Facebook and Whatsapp to come out with a “firewall” similar to the one developed in China to automatically prevent the uploading of any explicit sexual content online.

During the resumed hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Uday Lalit, it was pointed out that in Youtube alone four-and-a-half hours of videos are uploaded every minute, and it would require lakhs of employees to scrutinise everything to prevent them from being uploaded. It was submitted that since uploading takes place across the country, it will be impossible to prevent them. However, the contents can be removed if there is a nodal agency to receive complaints and direct search engines to remove the objectionable contents.

Earlier, counsel Aparna Bhat for the petitioner, the NGO Prajwala, pointed out that China had evolved successfully a “firewall” to prevent any offensive material on the Internet. On behalf of the Centre, additional solicitor general Maninder Singh informed the court that the Central government had decided to allocate Rs 195.83 cr towards the setting up of a dedicated “Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children” (CCPAWC) cell to combat the menace of such horrendous crimes against women and children. The amount has been earmarked for three years and the nodal agency will be put in place soon.

Tags: whatsapp, facebook, google, supreme court, sexual content
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nuclear power could soon be harnessed from oceans

2

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

3

MWC 2017: Here is what's awaiting you

4

Cyber criminals now target WhatsApp, Paytm

5

Japan's host clubs are spaces for women to feel pampered

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham