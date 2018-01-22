Rajasthan man climbs BSNL tower to protest against 'Padmaavat' release

Last week, the SC set aside notifications passed by the govts of MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A man climbed a mobile phone tower in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district with a bottle of petrol in protest against the January 25 release of the movie 'Padmaavat'.

Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the 350-feet tall tower, saying he will descend only when the movie is banned across the country.

"One of our friends has climbed the BSNL tower in protest against the release of the movie Padmaavat. He wants a complete ban on the release of the movie across the nation," said a Karni Sena worker.

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

The movie will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.