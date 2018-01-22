The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 22, 2018

India, All India

Rajasthan man climbs BSNL tower to protest against 'Padmaavat' release

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 5:35 pm IST

Last week, the SC set aside notifications passed by the govts of MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the 350-feet tall tower, saying he will descend only when the movie is banned across the country. (Photo: ANI)
 Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the 350-feet tall tower, saying he will descend only when the movie is banned across the country. (Photo: ANI)

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A man climbed a mobile phone tower in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district with a bottle of petrol in protest against the January 25 release of the movie 'Padmaavat'.

Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the 350-feet tall tower, saying he will descend only when the movie is banned across the country.

"One of our friends has climbed the BSNL tower in protest against the release of the movie Padmaavat. He wants a complete ban on the release of the movie across the nation," said a Karni Sena worker.

Read: Protests in Gujarat against 'Padmaavat', minister says 'natural'

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

The movie will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

