The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

Must check all docs with utmost seriousness: SC on Justice Loya death case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 5:48 pm IST

SC said, 'As of today, it was a natural death; do not cast aspersions,' adding that it will examine documents on Feb 2.

The top court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)
 The top court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Maharashtra, Bombay High Court to transfer all the documents including two petitions relating to the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya.

The apex court termed as "serious" the issues raised in pleas; and said "we must look into all documents with utmost seriousness."

SC said, “As of today, it was a natural death; do not cast aspersions,” adding that it will examine documents on February 2.

The top court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death.

The top court also asked all parties to catalogue documents in Loya's matter, which have not been filed so far and submit them.

Read: Judge Loya case: SC to hear plea seeking independent probe on Monday

The court also asked lawyers not to cast aspersions on BJP president Amit Shah, who is not a politician before it.

The Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court that a careful and prudent investigation was conducted after the media reports and four judicial officers assured there was no foul play involved. The three-judge bench recorded statements saying Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra got angry when a senior woman lawyer inferred that the Supreme Court is going to gag media. The CJI asked the lawyer to retract and apologise.

At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Justice BH Loya (48) was hearing the case of the alleged fake encounter of inter-state "gangster" Sohrabuddin Sheikh in which BJP president Amit Shah was an accused along with several others.

Amit Shah was discharged from the case with a new judge ruling that there was no evidence to merit his trial.

Two months ago, judge Loya's relatives said his death was unnatural. His sister Anuradha Biyani also claimed that he was offered a huge bribe to rule in favour of the BJP chief Amit Shah.

Speaking to the Caravan magazine, Anuradha Biyani claimed there was blood on his clothes. Another relative alleged that Judge Loya was offered a huge bribe. But the police and a judge who was with Judge Loya during his last hours, rubbished the family's claims.

Petitions asking for an investigation have been filed by activist Tehseen Poonawala and a journalist from Maharashtra, BS Lone.

On January 14, Judge Loya's son Anuj Loya told the media that the family has no suspicions now and his father's death was being politicised. "There was some suspicion before due to emotional turmoil, but now it is clear," Anuj said.

Read Also: Put Loya death case before an 'appropriate bench': Justice Mishra

The Loya case was one of those which was indicated by the four seniormost apex court judges -- justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- at their press conference where they had questioned the manner in which sensitive cases were being allocated.

Tags: supreme court, bh loya, sohrabuddin sheikh fake encounter case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham