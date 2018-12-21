The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, All India

First Dalit, then Muslim, now a UP minister says Lord Hanuman was ‘jaat’

ANI
Published : Dec 21, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

UP Minister explained that a person's lineage can be deciphered by noting their behaviour.

'I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people,' UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people,' UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Opining that Lord Hanuman belonged to the Jaat community, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Religious Affairs Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary joined the debate surrounding the identity of the Hindu deity.

The state minister likened the Hindu god's characteristics to that of a person belonging to the Jaat community.

"I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people. In this sense Hanuman ji's behaviour was very similar to that of Jaat because following Goddess Sita's abduction by Raavan he immediately came to Lord Ram's help as his follower,” UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan told ANI on Friday.

Chaudhary, who also holds charge of Dairy Development, Culture, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, further explained that a person's lineage can be deciphered by noting their behaviour.

"Everyone who believes in the Sanatan Dharm would surely worship Lord Hanuman. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already given explanation on this issue. When yesterday this topic came to my notice, I gave my view that it is through an individual's behaviour that we conclude about one's lineage," the minister opined.

On Thursday, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh, Bukkal Nawab also gave a new dimension to the discussion over lord Hanuman's identity by claiming that he was a Muslim.

"I believe that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. That is why the names of the people in Islam are almost similar to lord Hanuman, whether it is Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zeeshan and Qurban. Such types of names are found in Islam only," Nawab argued.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Alwar in Rajasthan, had said that lord Hanuman was a Dalit.

"Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west," he had said.

Various political parties had condemned Adityanath's remarks, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asking the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to disclose the caste of other deities as well.

Tags: uttar pradesh minister, lord hanuman, laxmi narayan chaudhary, jaat community, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham