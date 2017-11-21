The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

Chop off fingers, break hands of those who speak against PM, warns Bihar BJP chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Rai later said he used the expression as proverb to convey that the party would strongly deal with people against country’s pride.

Bihar BJP Chief Nityanand Rai said Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had overcome huge odds to lead the country. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Bihar BJP Chief Nityanand Rai said Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had overcome huge odds to lead the country. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Patna: If any finger or hand is raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it should be broken or chopped off - the threat came from Bihar BJP Chief and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiyarpur Nityanand Rai. 

Speaking at a function called by the Vaishya and Kanu (OBC) communities, on Monday, Rai said, "..Unki or uthne waali ungali ko, uthne waale haath ko…hum sub milke…ya to tod dein, zaroorat pari to kaat dein. (Any finger or hand raised against the Prime Minister, we should get together to either break it or, if need be, chop it off.)"

Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had overcome huge odds to lead the country. 

Recalling Modi’s journey from his humble past to the post of Prime Minister, the Bihar BJP chief said, “Jinki ma khana parasti thi, Narendra Modiji ko khana khilane baithti thi, us thaali me ma ko na beta aur bete ko na ma dikhai deti thi. Aaj us paristhiti se uthkar wo desh ke PM bane hain — garib ka beta, uska swabhiman hona chahiye, ek ek vyakti ko iski izzat honi chahiye… (When Narendra Modi’s mother would serve food to him, neither she would see her son in that plate nor the son would see the mother. From such circumstances, he has grown to be PM — the son of a poor, each individual should be honoured by this.)”

Rai later clarified saying he used the expression of breaking hands and chopping fingers as proverb to convey that his party would strongly deal with those who rise against the country’s pride and security. 

He added that his statement was not meant for any individual or any party. 

The Bihar BJP chief told ANI, "My statement is being misquoted. It was just a sentence quoted from a phrase. If someone has been hurt then I express my regret and also apologies. I also take back my statement."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi shared the stage with Rai at the event on Monday. 

A prominent Yadav leader from Vaishali, Rai took over as Bihar BJP chief in December 2016 as part of the BJP’s attempt to strengthen its base in the Yadav constituency. 

An MLA from Hajipur, Rai was given a Lok Sabha ticket from Ujiyarpur in 2014 polls. He is one of the top state BJP leaders along with Sushil Modi and ministers Nand Kishore Yadav and Prem Kumar.

Tags: narendra modi, bihar bjp chief, nityanand rai, chop off fingers and hands, bjp
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

2

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

3

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

4

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

5

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham