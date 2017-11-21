The Asian Age | News

Amarinder Singh joins crowd against Padmavati release

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 2:07 am IST

 Punjab Chief Minsiter Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minsiter Capt. Amarinder Singh on Monday said those who protesting against the film Padmavati were right as the distortion of history would not be accepted.

He had himself studied history and even been to Chittoor, said Mr Amarinder, adding that cinematic license did not give anyone the right to twist historical facts.

The protests were a justified recourse in a democratic system, he added. He stated that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation was long overdue. It was time to pass on the baton of the party affairs into the able hands of Mr Rahul, who was competent enough to lead the Congress into the next Parliamentary elections.

In in favour of promoting youth, in whose hands lay the future of the party and the countr, he added.

Pointing out that the Congress in Punjab had fielded the maximum number of youth in the last Assembly polls, the chief minister said it was in national interest to infuse young blood into the polity.

Mr Amarinder pointed out that he had always been in favour of Mr Rahul taking over the party’s reins in order to inject the much-needed dynamism into it.

Mr Rahul had all the qualifications needed to provide strong and visionary leadership to the Congress, he added.

On the farm debt waiver issue, he said the process was in full swing and he had directed the DCs to submit lists of eligible farmers from their respective districts. The waiver process would be rolled out soon, he added. Reiterating his government’s commitment to farm loan waiver as per the notification issued last month, he said around 10.25 lakh debt-ridden farmers would get the benefit of Rs 9500 crore under the scheme.

