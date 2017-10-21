Rajnath Singh to pay homage to cops killed in 1959 Chinese firing

Till 1959 Indian police personnel were responsible for securing the 2,500 mile long border along Tibet.

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage to 10 policemen who died while fighting the Chinese troops in 1959 along with 34,418 other police personnel who have died in various security operations since independence at a function to mark the Police Commemoration Day on Saturday.

The Police Commemoration Day primarily marks the sacrifice of 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese forces while they were trying to defend India’s borders in 1959.

During an operation in 1959 Chinese Army personnel in the Ladakh region attacked an Indian police party by opening fire and throwing grenades.

In this incident 10 police personnel were killed while seven others were critically injured.

Chinese returned the bodies of the 10 policemen later and the same were cremated with full State honours at Hot Springs in Ladakh, a Home Ministry statement said.

It was decided in 1960 during the annual conference of Inspectors General of Police of States that October 21 would be marked as the Police Commemoration Day in all police lines across the country to mark the supreme sacrifice of the 10 policemen.

It was also decided to construct a memorial at Hot Springs in Ladakh where members of police forces from different parts of the country trek to pay homage.

According to the Home Ministry since independence, 34,418 police personnel have died while performing their duty on the borders.

In the last one year, between September 2016 to August 2017, 383 police personnel have been killed in different security operations.