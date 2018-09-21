The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, All India

Pak glorifies Burhan Wani, calls him ‘freedom icon’ in postal stamps

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 11:47 am IST

Pak issued 20 'commemorative' postal stamps showing slain terrorists, some others as 'victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir'.

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016. (Photo: File)
 Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Pakistan has glorified slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by declaring him a ‘freedom icon’ in a commemorative postage stamp issued by the Pakistan postal department.  

The Pakistan Post has issued 20 “commemorative” postage stamps portraying slain terrorists and some others as “victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir”.

According to report in The Times of India, the postage stamps have been issued to express Pakistan's solidarity with Kashmiris in their "fight against the Indian oppression” and to locally and internationally highlight the plight of people living in Kashmir.

Issued on ‘Kashmir Martyrs Day’, the stamps also carry captions such as ‘use of chemical weapons’, ‘use of pellet guns’, ‘mass graves’ and ‘braid chopping’ along with images of “victims”.

The caption on the postal stamp carrying picture of Burhan Wani reads “Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon”.

These 20 postal stamps are available on e-Bay for USD 6.99 (approximately Rs 500). In Pakistan, the stamps are being sold at Rs 8 (local currency) per piece.

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016.

His death had sparked a massive protest in the Valley in which several other people killed in clashes with security forces.

Tags: burhan wani, pakistan postal department, terrorism, indo-pak ties, kashmir issue
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

2

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

3

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

4

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

5

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham