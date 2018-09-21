Pak glorifies Burhan Wani, calls him ‘freedom icon’ in postal stamps

Pak issued 20 'commemorative' postal stamps showing slain terrorists, some others as 'victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir'.

Mumbai: Pakistan has glorified slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by declaring him a ‘freedom icon’ in a commemorative postage stamp issued by the Pakistan postal department.

The Pakistan Post has issued 20 “commemorative” postage stamps portraying slain terrorists and some others as “victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir”.

According to report in The Times of India, the postage stamps have been issued to express Pakistan's solidarity with Kashmiris in their "fight against the Indian oppression” and to locally and internationally highlight the plight of people living in Kashmir.

Issued on ‘Kashmir Martyrs Day’, the stamps also carry captions such as ‘use of chemical weapons’, ‘use of pellet guns’, ‘mass graves’ and ‘braid chopping’ along with images of “victims”.

The caption on the postal stamp carrying picture of Burhan Wani reads “Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon”.

These 20 postal stamps are available on e-Bay for USD 6.99 (approximately Rs 500). In Pakistan, the stamps are being sold at Rs 8 (local currency) per piece.

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016.

His death had sparked a massive protest in the Valley in which several other people killed in clashes with security forces.