India calls off meeting with Pakistan, MEA says Pak's evil agenda exposed

The meeting was scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

New Delhi: India on Friday called off a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi citing Friday's terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs' Raveesh Kumar while announcing India's decision said, "Since yesterday's announcement of a meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments have taken place."

He added that "latest brutal killings of India's security personnel by Pakistan entities and recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists" were the reasons behind the decision.

"It's obvious that behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and true face of new Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to world in his first few months in the office"

India, however, had made it clear that it was not the resumption of the Indo-Pak dialogue.

The meeting would have been a first such high-level engagement since the suspension of dialogue between the two nations after the Pathankot air base terror attack in 2016.