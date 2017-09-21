The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:58 AM IST

India, All India

Ryan owners fail to get protection from arrest in student murder case

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 2:56 am IST

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh will be in-charge of the school during this period, said sources.

Ryan Pinto
 Ryan Pinto

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday refused to stay the arrest of Ryan International School owners in connection with the alleged murder of a Class 2 student in their Gurgaon branch.

Ryan Pinto, the CEO of Ryan International, and his parents Augustine and Grace Pinto, the founders, had gone to the high court last week requesting anticipatory bail. Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant the Pintos any reprieve on Wednesday. “The single bench has issued a notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea,” said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.

On Tuesday, another judge, A.B.Chaudhari, withdrew from the case, reportedly on grounds that he knows the Pintos and it wouldn’t be fair for him to hear their petition. The Pintos moved the Punjab and Haryana high court after the Bombay high court rejected their request for protection from arrest on September 14. The Haryana government had last week handed over the probe into the sensational Pradyuman murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).  The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shortly after he met the victim’s parents at their residence.  He had also announced that Haryana government will take over the management of the school for next three months.  Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh will be in-charge of the school during this period, said sources.  Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of the school on September 8. The school bus conductor Ashok Kumar has emerged as the prime suspect and has been arrested. The post-mortem report later said that Pradyuman sustained an 18 cm long wound a little over his neck which cut through his ears up to the “superficial scalp tissue behind the ear”. The wound was 2 cm deep said the post-mortem report of Pradyuman. The report also said that Pradyuman’s veins near the throat region and food pipe were found slashed. His trachea (windpipe) too was damaged.

Also, wound, 12-cm long and 2-cm deep, was found below the first injury.

Tags: ryan pinto, ryan international school

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham