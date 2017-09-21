The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Dawood in talks with Centre for return to India, claims Raj Thackeray

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 4:53 pm IST

He was addressing a gathering in Mumbai during the launch of his official Facebook page.

'Once Dawood Ibrahim is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it...It will be a political move of the BJP,' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 'Once Dawood Ibrahim is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it...It will be a political move of the BJP,' he said. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is keen to come back to India and is negotiating with the Centre, which wants to take credit for his return.

He was addressing a gathering in Mumbai during the launch of his official Facebook page. "Dawood is now physically handicapped. Hence, he is keen on returning to India and he has been negotiating with the Union government as well. The government will bring him back just before the general elections and try to seek credit for it...I am not joking but it is the truth that you will realise later," he said.

"Once he is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it...It will be a political move of the BJP," he said.  

Tags: dawood ibrahim, maharashtra navnirman sena, facebook, raj thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

